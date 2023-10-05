TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $9.12

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $8.77. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 670,533 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,665 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,005,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 358,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Lake Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

