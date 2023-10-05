Gregory M. Hart Sells 24,604 Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $69,383.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Compass Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.16.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
