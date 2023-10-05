Gregory M. Hart Sells 24,604 Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $69,383.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Compass Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COMP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

