GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 4,220 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GameStop Price Performance

GME stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in GameStop by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

