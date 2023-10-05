Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 9,133 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $57,720.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 422,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $62,104.40.
  • On Friday, September 1st, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $62,743.71.
  • On Monday, August 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $73,064.00.
  • On Thursday, August 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $75,438.58.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.