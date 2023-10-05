Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 9,133 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $57,720.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 422,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $62,104.40.

On Friday, September 1st, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $62,743.71.

On Monday, August 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $73,064.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $75,438.58.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

