Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CRO Matthew C. Hyde Sells 6,983 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $55,724.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 565,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Weave Communications Stock Down 1.2 %
Weave Communications stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $519.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WEAV. Loop Capital upgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
