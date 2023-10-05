Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CRO Matthew C. Hyde Sells 6,983 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $55,724.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 565,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Weave Communications stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $519.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter worth $220,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 2,311.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 735,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 704,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 245.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEAV. Loop Capital upgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

