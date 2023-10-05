SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Linda Kristjanson Acquires 980 Shares of Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Linda Kristjanson acquired 980 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$21.80 ($13.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,364.00 ($13,607.64).
SEEK Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
SEEK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from SEEK’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 1.01%. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.
SEEK Company Profile
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.
