William Ho Sells 2,500 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,302.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

RAPT opened at $14.96 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $31.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 406,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.