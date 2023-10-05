Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 847 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Block by 77,283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

