Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Ultra has a market cap of $51.91 million and $1.14 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,741.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00829152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00132511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025109 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,102,864 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,102,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15286448 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,112,362.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

