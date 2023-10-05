SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,244 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,461.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $36,358.34.

SI-BONE Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.54 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIBN

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.