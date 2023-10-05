American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Director Robert D. Hormats Sells 150 Shares of Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $24,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,627.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $157.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.63 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

