Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) Insider Ben Price Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP – Get Free Report) insider Ben Price acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$28,400.00 ($18,089.17).
Antisense Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 18.16 and a current ratio of 4.51.
About Antisense Therapeutics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antisense Therapeutics
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Antisense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antisense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.