Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 1,712 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $36,225.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SI-BONE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SIBN opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.55. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 660,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,779,000 after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 37.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 19.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

