Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Garry Crole Acquires 63,863 Shares

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole purchased 63,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,973.56 ($19,728.38).

Sequoia Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Sequoia Financial Group alerts:

Sequoia Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Sequoia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

Further Reading

