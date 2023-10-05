Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 479 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $23,063.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12.

On Monday, August 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $69,930.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72.

On Thursday, July 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $69,825.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.