DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) VP Connie M. Luecke Purchases 2,725 Shares

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) VP Connie M. Luecke bought 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,470.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 4.0 %
DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.