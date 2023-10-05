DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) VP Connie M. Luecke Purchases 2,725 Shares

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) VP Connie M. Luecke bought 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,470.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 4.0 %

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

