XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CIO Bradley Sitko Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

XOMA Stock Up 0.9 %

XOMA opened at $13.95 on Thursday. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 663.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOMA. StockNews.com raised shares of XOMA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOMA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XOMA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in XOMA by 1,120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in XOMA by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 118,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.