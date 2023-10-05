Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72.

On Friday, August 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $448,595.04.

On Friday, July 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $4,046,792.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

MPWR stock opened at $457.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

