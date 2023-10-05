Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.16. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $1,775,757.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356,263.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $1,775,757.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,263.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196 in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,268 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,749,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.