Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $111.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

