Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $197.08 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,639.05 or 0.05908343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $197.08 billion and $4.58 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00036851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,243,064 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

