Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $18.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNCY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $285,705.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at $181,737.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at $235,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $285,705.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,737.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,292 shares of company stock worth $3,991,861. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

