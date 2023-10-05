HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DINO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

