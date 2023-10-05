Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 48.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.