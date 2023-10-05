América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on América Móvil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

NYSE AMX opened at $16.88 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,234,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

