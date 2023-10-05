Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $111.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.94. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $4,096,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,668,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,975,838.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $4,096,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,668,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,975,838.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,051.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673,745 shares of company stock valued at $237,435,336 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

