KeyCorp Cuts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $41.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $33.59 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after buying an additional 13,484,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after buying an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 1,452,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

