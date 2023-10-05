Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WING. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.76.

Wingstop Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of WING opened at $184.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.93. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

