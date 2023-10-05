KeyCorp Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $96.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Shares of DUK opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

