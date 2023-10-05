KeyCorp Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $82.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AEE. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Get Ameren alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AEE opened at $72.84 on Thursday. Ameren has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 108.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.