UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.89 million, a P/E ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 1.57. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. UWM had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $587.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 94.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 807.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

