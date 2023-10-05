Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

CP opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

