Philcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,887.04 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $20,887.04 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

