O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $897.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $705.71 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $920.13.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

