Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BECN. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $1,709,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.