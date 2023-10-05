Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after buying an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

