Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $71.74 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $109,355,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $74,297,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $67,970,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

