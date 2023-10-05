Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $36.06 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 674.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.