Barclays Cuts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $50.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,610 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,608,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.