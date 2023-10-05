Panmure Gordon Upgrades abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to “Buy”

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on abrdn from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 181 ($2.19) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $166.14.

Get abrdn alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on abrdn

abrdn Price Performance

About abrdn

Shares of SLFPF opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.