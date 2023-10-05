JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sandoz Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company offers active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals across a range of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, anti-infectives, pain, and respiratory; and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates.
