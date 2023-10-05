Capital One Financial Comments on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.