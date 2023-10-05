Capital One Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

