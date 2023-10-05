Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Banco BPM has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

About Banco BPM

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.