BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCBDY opened at C$10.06 on Thursday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52 week low of C$9.86 and a 52 week high of C$12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.33.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.