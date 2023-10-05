BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NCBDY opened at C$10.06 on Thursday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52 week low of C$9.86 and a 52 week high of C$12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.33.
BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile
