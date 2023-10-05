HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLFFF

HelloFresh Price Performance

About HelloFresh

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

(Get Free Report)

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.