Triumph Financial, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Triumph Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.76 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.21. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $763,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $75,019,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $59,441,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

