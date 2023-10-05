DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

