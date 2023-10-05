Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $9.70 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

