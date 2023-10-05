Analysts Offer Predictions for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

